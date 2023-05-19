Advertise With Us
15th ranked ECU baseball comes back to beat South Florida, grabs AAC lead thanks to Cincinnati win over Houston

ECU controls own destiny for conference title with two games to play
ECU pitcher Danny Beal threw five innings to get the save in win over Old Dominion
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball got down three runs early but rallied to victory 8-3 over South Florida on Thursday night to overtake first place in the American Athletic Conference standings.

Houston was leading the division by a half-game at the start of the day but got upset by Cincinnati 12-7. With the Pirates win they hold a half-game lead over the Bearcats for the AAC regular season title.

Danny Beal threw 6.1 innings of shutout relief to get his sixth win of the season. He only allowed three hits and struck out six.

Carter Cunningham had a big day at the dish with three hits, two runs, and two RBI . Joey Berini drove in two runs in the middle innings to pull the Pirates back even. Josh Moylan’s double gave ECU the lead in the fifth. They tacked on four insurance runs in the 8th.

Landon Ginn closed out the 9th inning to clinch the Pirates eighth win in their last nine games.

East Carolina can get to 40 wins tomorrow. They now play Friday evening at 5 PM at USF.

