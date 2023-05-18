Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Coastal Rain Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our evening will stay dry before showers and a steady rain increase overnight. By sunrise, many of us will be wrapping up the work week on a wet note. I can’t stress this enough. Not everyone will see the heaviest rain or the highest rainfall totals. Even with showers throughout the day, much of the area may not even see over 0.5″ of rain. But the areas along the coast that do see the heavy rain bands could easily pick up 2-3″ or more of rain in less than 12 hours. Usual trouble spots of poor drainage have the best chance of seeing issues.

Breezy winds continue this evening and as low passes through. We’re not expecting any big issues with coastal flooding from the wind. Heavy rain is the main threat for a few spots along the Crystal Coast. The activity starts to die down late Friday. A few more downpours can’t be ruled out overnight into Saturday morning adding to the rainfall totals. Saturday looks mostly dry with low rain chances remaining for the coast and Outer Banks.

A cold front is expected Sunday to bring more scattered showers and storms. Severe weather doesn’t look likely, especially if the rain arrives early. Rain shouldn’t be as heavy as Friday’s round, but any more rain in the areas that saw 1-3″ could add to the standing water. Dry weather starts to return Monday. Sunday night’s front brings in another round of low humidity with a small drop in temperatures.

