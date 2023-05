WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Warsaw police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a kidnapping and rape that happened in the town.

According to police, Roulnay Chery, 27, of Warsaw was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree forcible rape and 2nd-degree kidnapping.

Chery is being held at the Duplin County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

