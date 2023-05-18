Advertise With Us
Troopers looking for white Toyota SUV involved in hit-and-run

(WBTV File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State Highway Patrol troopers are asking for the public to help them find a car they suspect is responsible for a hit-on-run Sunday.

Troopers say a hit-and-run at the intersection of Highway 258 near Yopp Road happened Sunday morning near 10:40 a.m.

Officials are looking for a white Toyota SUV with damage to the front right side. Troopers say an elderly white man was last seen driving the car east on Highway 258.

State Highway Patrol says no one was injured.

They ask anyone with information to call 910-347-1751 and ask for Trooper Cody.

