Trio wanted in Jacksonville store theft

The crime happened at the Boot Barn on Western Boulevard last Wednesday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville need your help in tracking down three suspects wanted in a store theft.

The crime happened at the Boot Barn on Western Boulevard last Wednesday.

Police are looking for two men and a woman. One man is tall and slender with dark hair. He was wearing boots, blue jeans, a black shirt and a green hat. The other man is small-framed and short. Police said he was wearing a denim jacket, a black hooded t-shirt, and blue jeans.

The woman is described as slender with dark hair. She was wearing a white shirt with a blue flannel shirt.

The three were driving a maroon or burgundy 2002 or 2003 F-150 pickup truck with light color trim. Police said the truck has some damage to its body as well as the front bumper.

If you know who these people are, you should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

