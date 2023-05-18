Advertise With Us
POLICE: “Weed man” busted after speeding in Warsaw

Hieu Minh Tran
Hieu Minh Tran(Warsaw police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town had some fun announcing the arrest of a teenager on drug charges.

“If this is your local weed man, we are pleased to inform you he is no longer in business,” posted Warsaw police on social media.

Police said Hieu Minh Tran, of Rose Hill, was arrested after being stopped for speeding Wednesday on West College Street.

After getting probable cause, they searched the man’s vehicle and found nearly a half-pound of pot, scales, a concealed hangun, an open container of alcohol and just in $3,000 in cash.

Police said the teen’s vehicle also had a homemade 30-day temporary tag.

The 18-year-old was jailed on multiple drug charges under a $15,000 secured bond.

