Sip, Shop, and Socialize at 127 Middle Lane

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Join 127 Middle Lane for a day of shopping and socializing in an unforgettable atmosphere.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 21st from 12p.m. to 4p.m. at 127 Middle Lane in Beaufort. It will feature 20 local vendors, food trucks, beer, and wine.

Sip, Shop, and Socialize was designed to give local businesses, artisans, crafters, and more an opportunity to showcase their unique products.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at 127 Middle Lane.

