Rolling Thunder Nationwide Ride for Freedom

ROLLING THUNDER
ROLLING THUNDER(KGWN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A national organization is hosting an event to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekend.

The North Carolina chapter of Rolling Thunder will be holding a Ride For Freedom event Friday through Sunday.

It will kick off Friday night with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. The vigil will be at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

Then on Saturday, there will be an individual ride starting at 10 a.m. It will begin at the American Legion Post 265 146 Broadhurst Road in Jacksonville. There will be food trucks, vendors, and music at the post until 5 p.m.

On Sunday there will be a law enforcement escorted ride through Onslow County, beginning at noon. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. There is no ride fee, but cash donations will be accepted.

For more information, visit www.rollingthundernc5.com.

