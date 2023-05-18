Riverside-Martin boys tennis wins program’s first regional title in its history

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Riverside-Martin boys tennis team won its first-ever dual team regional title on Wednesday night defeating Triangle Math and Science Academy 5-3 in Williamston.

GOING TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!

Beat Triangle Math & Science Academy 5-3 to make it to the first tennis championship in County history! @DrMWhite_MCS @MartinCoSchNC @RiversideAD @school_knights pic.twitter.com/6oT1xdcuY3 — Riverside High School Tennis (@TennisRiverside) May 17, 2023

It’s the first trip to the state team dual finals for the program for either Williamston high or Riverside high.

The two sides split the six singles matches evenly 3 and 3. The Knights won two doubles matches to claim the regional title.

The state championship match is Saturday against undefeated Elkin in Burlington. Elkin beat Mount Airy 5-4 in the 1A west regional final.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.