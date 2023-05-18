Riverside-Martin boys tennis wins program’s first regional title in its history
Knights won 5-3 over Triangle Math and Science Academy Wednesday night
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Riverside-Martin boys tennis team won its first-ever dual team regional title on Wednesday night defeating Triangle Math and Science Academy 5-3 in Williamston.
It’s the first trip to the state team dual finals for the program for either Williamston high or Riverside high.
The two sides split the six singles matches evenly 3 and 3. The Knights won two doubles matches to claim the regional title.
The state championship match is Saturday against undefeated Elkin in Burlington. Elkin beat Mount Airy 5-4 in the 1A west regional final.
