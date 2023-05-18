RDU preparing for busy summer travel season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Officials at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are preparing for the potential for big numbers this summer.

According to airport officials, April was the busiest month so far this year at RDU, with nearly 1.2 million passengers flying through the airport that month, which is a 3% increase over March and an 18% increase over April 2022.

“Spring break travel gave RDU another boost in passenger traffic in April,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “As we approach Memorial Day and the even busier summer travel season, we could see numbers that rival the records the airport set in 2019.”

Airport officials also said that the combined traffic from Mother’s Day and graduation weekend for area colleges saw 191,596 passengers pass through RDU from May 12th through May 15th. That exceeded the airport’s projections and is a 28% increase over the same weekend last year.

