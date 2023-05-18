Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

RDU preparing for busy summer travel season

(Courtesy of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Officials at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are preparing for the potential for big numbers this summer.

According to airport officials, April was the busiest month so far this year at RDU, with nearly 1.2 million passengers flying through the airport that month, which is a 3% increase over March and an 18% increase over April 2022.

“Spring break travel gave RDU another boost in passenger traffic in April,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “As we approach Memorial Day and the even busier summer travel season, we could see numbers that rival the records the airport set in 2019.”

Airport officials also said that the combined traffic from Mother’s Day and graduation weekend for area colleges saw 191,596 passengers pass through RDU from May 12th through May 15th. That exceeded the airport’s projections and is a 28% increase over the same weekend last year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Luciano
Richlands police officer charged with ten counts of child porn
Raekwon Alston
One arrested in McDonald’s shooting in Rocky Mount
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lamir Alleyne (left) and Shyhiem Council (right)
One man shot, two in custody in Rocky Mount
Forrest Schmidt, Jaquan Henry, Isaiah Oden
One arrested, two others sought after Atlantic Beach motel robbery

Latest News

NC Senate gives approval to its own version of the new state budget.
North Carolina Senate budget proposal clears chamber, with negotiations with House soon to follow
Breeze Airlines becomes the third airline to offer non-stop service to Los Angeles from RDU.
RDU adds new west coast connection
The otter trio are now 1-years-old.
OTTERLY CUTE: Fort Fisher otters celebrate first birthday this Sunday
Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire