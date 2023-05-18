Advertise With Us
RDU adds new west coast connection

Breeze Airlines becomes the third airline to offer non-stop service to Los Angeles from RDU.
Breeze Airlines becomes the third airline to offer non-stop service to Los Angeles from RDU.(Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Service to the west coast from Raleigh-Durham International Airport is growing.

According to airport officials, RDU recently expanded air travel routes to the west coast when Breeze Airways began offering non-stop flights from Raleigh to Los Angeles.

With the addition, Breeze becomes the third airline to offer flights to the Los Angeles market, joining American and Delta.

Los Angeles is now the tenth city that Breeze serves out of RDU since the airline first began offering service from RDU this past February.

