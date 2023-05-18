RDU adds new west coast connection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Service to the west coast from Raleigh-Durham International Airport is growing.

According to airport officials, RDU recently expanded air travel routes to the west coast when Breeze Airways began offering non-stop flights from Raleigh to Los Angeles.

With the addition, Breeze becomes the third airline to offer flights to the Los Angeles market, joining American and Delta.

Los Angeles is now the tenth city that Breeze serves out of RDU since the airline first began offering service from RDU this past February.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.