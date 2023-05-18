Advertise With Us
OTTERLY CUTE: Fort Fisher otters celebrate first birthday this Sunday

The otter trio are now 1-years-old.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WITN) - Three otter sisters are turning one and celebrating it this weekend.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting visitors to come celebrate with the trio’s first birthday this Sunday. The otters will celebrate all day, but there will be an 11:30 a.m. sandcastle and ice cream cake party.

They add that Stella, Mae, and Selene’s resilience as pups and making it this far is worthy of celebration.

“Visitors, staff, and volunteers have really come to love Stella, Mae, and Selene and the heightened interest is a unique opportunity to tell their story. Asian small-clawed otters are a vulnerable species in their native habitats and small individual actions by all of us can help save them,” said Shannon Anderson, aquarium lead otter keeper.

Purchasing a ticket in advance will be required in order to attend.

