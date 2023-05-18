No students on bus involved in crash with state vehicle

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school bus had a run-in with a state-owned truck in Morehead City Thursday.

Morehead City police said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Highway 24 near Walmart when a Ford truck pulling a trailer did not stop for a red light. The truck, which is owned by the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, hit the front of the bus as it turned out of Harbor Drive.

According to police the bus then hit a Ford Escape that was turning into Walmart.

According to Carteret County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson, the bus was from Newport Elementary School and no students were on the bus when the crash happened.

Johnson said that both the bus driver and bus monitor were taken to Carteret Health Care with minor injuries. Morehead City police said that one of the other drivers was also taken to Carteret Health Care, but did not specify which vehicle they were in.

The driver of the Marine Fisheries truck, a state employee, was charged with running a red light.

