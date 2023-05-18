Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

No students on bus involved in crash with state vehicle

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school bus had a run-in with a state-owned truck in Morehead City Thursday.

Morehead City police said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Highway 24 near Walmart when a Ford truck pulling a trailer did not stop for a red light. The truck, which is owned by the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, hit the front of the bus as it turned out of Harbor Drive.

According to police the bus then hit a Ford Escape that was turning into Walmart.

According to Carteret County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson, the bus was from Newport Elementary School and no students were on the bus when the crash happened.

Johnson said that both the bus driver and bus monitor were taken to Carteret Health Care with minor injuries. Morehead City police said that one of the other drivers was also taken to Carteret Health Care, but did not specify which vehicle they were in.

The driver of the Marine Fisheries truck, a state employee, was charged with running a red light.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain on Friday could lead to issues on the coast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy downpours to impact many on Friday
Raekwon Alston
One arrested in McDonald’s shooting in Rocky Mount
Gabriel Luciano
Richlands police officer charged with ten counts of child porn
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Forrest Schmidt, Jaquan Henry, Isaiah Oden
One arrested, two others sought after Atlantic Beach motel robbery

Latest News

Roulnay Chery
Warsaw police arrest rape suspect
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Coastal Rain Friday
NC Senate gives approval to its own version of the new state budget.
Senate budget proposal clears chamber; negotiations with House coming
James Lanier killed in Wallace officer involved shooting
D.A. to release findings on police shooting that killed naked man