New Bern police arrest men they say had fake law enforcement IDs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A law enforcement agency in Eastern Carolina arrested two men after searching a car during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

The New Bern Police Department say they arrested Phillip Lewis, 33, and Joshua Smith, 39, after a car search that led officers to find multiple firearms, multiple magazines, ammunition, firearm suppressors, trafficking amounts of narcotics, armored Kevlar vests, and fake law enforcement IDs inside the car.

According to officers, they had stopped the car near Chelsea Road because it was the suspect vehicle in a reported larceny at Picker’s Paradise at 3501 Trent Road.

Lewis, a Morehead City native, has five counts against him: felony Larceny, trafficking opium/heroin, intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule 2 and schedule 4 controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in the Craven County jail under a $700,000 bond.

Smith, from the town of Beaufort, was arrested with eight charges: four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiring to traffic opium/ heroin, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing/ selling a controlled substance, conspiring to possess with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule 2 and 4 controlled substances.

Smith is in the Craven County jail under a $600,000 bond.

Authorities say their first court date was yesterday, May 17, but that the case remains under investigation.

