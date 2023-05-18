Magnolia Arts Center presents An Inspector Calls

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A community theater group here in the east has a play coming up this weekend.

Magnolia Arts Center is performing An Inspector Calls.

The show is set in April 1912 and features a well-to-do family that’s interrupted by an unexpected visitor.

To enjoy the show, head to Greenville’s Community Theater at 14th and Greenville Blvd behind the Sports Connection.

Opening May 20th through June 3rd, you’re sure to find a date that works for your schedule.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. There are also 2p.m. matinees on both Saturday and Sunday.

General admission tickets are $20 and senior/student tickets are $15.

If you’d like to be involved behind the scenes in this show or future productions, volunteers are welcome.

Upcoming shows are Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Miss-Cast Womanless Beauty Pageant and Extra, Extra! The Musical.

