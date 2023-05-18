Advertise With Us
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges

Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman are under $1,000,000 bonds after being arrested in Greene County on drug charges.

Deputies charged 46-year-old Tony Rouse and 32-year-old Ashley Radford yesterday for trafficking opium/heroin, maintaining a dwelling, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They said on Monday around 6:00 p.m. deputies and ALE agents raided the couple’s home n Browntown Road.

Inside the home, deputies say they found suspected fentanyl, along with paraphernalia for the sale and distribution of narcotics.

