Goldsboro police looking for armed robbery suspect

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities are asking the public to help find a man they believe is involved in an armed robbery Monday.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department is looking for evidence or video footage that would reveal the identity of a black man who they say broke into Nackly Chiropractic and Acupuncture at 1100 block of Parkway Drive.

Officers say a black man enter the building and took personal items from an employee, and assaulted a girl employed as well.

They ask the public to contact 919-580-4216 or email Rgardneriii@goldsboronc.gov.

