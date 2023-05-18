Goldsboro police looking for armed robbery suspect
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities are asking the public to help find a man they believe is involved in an armed robbery Monday.
According to the Goldsboro Police Department is looking for evidence or video footage that would reveal the identity of a black man who they say broke into Nackly Chiropractic and Acupuncture at 1100 block of Parkway Drive.
Officers say a black man enter the building and took personal items from an employee, and assaulted a girl employed as well.
They ask the public to contact 919-580-4216 or email Rgardneriii@goldsboronc.gov.
