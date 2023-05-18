ENC cyclists roll down the streets of Greenville for annual Ride of Silence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A large convoy of faithful cyclists pedaled down some of Greenville’s most hectic streets in unified silence for the annual Ride of Silence.

Cyclists worldwide roll out onto streets they deem unsafe and inaccessible, to raise awareness for fellow cyclists who’ve tragically lost their lives or have been severely injured in a cycling accident.

Devoted cyclists like Derek Allen believe riding is a way of life.

“For me, cycling is a feeling of freedom, you’re out and free of what you’re doing,” Allen said. “You’re propelling that bike, you’re the engine.”

Many see cycling as a fraternity, but it can also provide quality time as it does for Tony and Delia Parker.

Delia says her husband taught her how to ride in a bunch, even though it took some time to come around.

“I feel very comfortable with it, and it gives you a totally different perspective,” Parker said. “I wish more people would give it a try so they can see what it’s like on the other side.”

State law requires four feet of space while cyclists ride. Tony Parker says mounting his bike in the Ride of Silence every year brings nostalgia.

“I came into like in my early 40s,” Parker said. “Ever since then, it’s like being a little kid when I get on my bike.”

Cyclists surely drew much attention Wednesday evening, and first-time riders like Chiquinta Dickens believe the silence was worth it.

“It was a challenge just being silent sometimes because I wanted to talk to the other riders,” Dickens said. “It was everything I expected.”

