Electric lineman rodeo in Greenville today

(Colin Baillie)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today one town in the east will host a unique competition.

Electric lineworkers from across the state will meet in Greenville for the 24th annual North Carolina Association of Municipal Electric Systems Lineman’s Rodeo.

This skills competition will pit journeymen and apprentice lineworkers from 11 cities in our state against each other in several events.

The event is a chance to showcase the skills that lineworkers use every day of the year in their professions, especially during storms.

The lineman’s rodeo begins at 8 A.M. behind the Greenville Convention Center.

