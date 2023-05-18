Advertise With Us
D.A. to release findings on police shooting that killed naked man

James Lanier killed in Wallace officer involved shooting
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney will release findings on an officer-involved shooting that killed a Wallace man earlier this year.

District Attorney Ernie Lee will hold a 10:00 a.m. news conference Friday in Kenansville.

James Lanier was killed outside the Express Mini Market back on February 24th.

The store owner said the 34-year-old Lanier was naked and disturbing customers inside the business.

Shortly after police got there, the owner said Lanier charged at the officer, who allegedly tased the man first. Moments later, the owner said three shots rang out.

The State Bureau of Investigation recently completed its look into the shooting and Lee will release his findings whether it was justified or not.

“For this to happen to an unarmed and naked man, where was the threat?” Yamaneka Brice, the victim’s sister told WITN not long after the shooting.

The family says it took Wallace police four days to release any information to them on Lanier’s shooting. At a vigil a week after the shooting, Brice said her brother didn’t deserve to die because he dealt with mental health issues.

