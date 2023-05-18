Community celebrating 200th anniversary of Ocracoke Light Station

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Today will mark a special day for a historic site in the east.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Ocracoke Light Station during a special event today.

The public is invited to the light station which will feature speeches, activities, and more. The event will be live-streamed for those who are not able to attend.

The event begins at 1 P.M.

