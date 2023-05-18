Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Community celebrating 200th anniversary of Ocracoke Light Station

Ocracoke Light Station 200th anniversary
Ocracoke Light Station 200th anniversary(Cape Lookout National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Today will mark a special day for a historic site in the east.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Ocracoke Light Station during a special event today.

The public is invited to the light station which will feature speeches, activities, and more. The event will be live-streamed for those who are not able to attend.

The event begins at 1 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raekwon Alston
One arrested in McDonald’s shooting in Rocky Mount
Gabriel Luciano
Richlands police officer charged with ten counts of child porn
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lamir Alleyne (left) and Shyhiem Council (right)
One man shot, two in custody in Rocky Mount
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain and Gusty Breezes

Latest News

Electric lineman rodeo in Greenville today
Onslow County Schools meeting again to discuss redistricting high schools
Resource event for those fighting homelessness
Resource event for those fighting homelessness
Special Olympic Torch Run in Kinston today