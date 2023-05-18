Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

CNN’s Amanpour criticizes network’s decision to hold Trump town hall

Christiane Amanpour participates in the "Amanpour & Co." panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour...
Christiane Amanpour participates in the "Amanpour & Co." panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Monday, July 30, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran correspondent Christiane Amanpour became the first CNN journalist to publicly criticize her network for airing last week’s town hall with former President Donald Trump.

Amanpour told a group of graduating students at Columbia University’s graduate school of journalism on Wednesday that she would have “dropped the mic at ‘nasty person,’” a reference to when Trump lobbed that insult at moderator Kaitlan Collins.

CNN was criticized for hosting Trump at a live event in New Hampshire, where the 2024 presidential candidate repeated lies about the last election before a mostly adoring audience. CNN Chairman Chris Licht has defended the town hall as newsworthy and important, and Amanpour said she had a “robust discussion” with him about it.

Former President Donald Trump faces tough questions from New Hampshire voters. (CNN)

Everyone knows Trump tries to seize the stage and dominate at such events, said Amanpour, the chief international correspondent who has worked at CNN for 40 years.

“No matter how much flak the moderator tries to aim at the incoming, it doesn’t work,” she said.

Perhaps today’s journalism leaders should learn from those in the 1950s, who refused to give Sen. Joseph McCarthy attention “unless his foul lies, his witch hunts and his rants” reached the basic level for evidence allowed in a courtroom, she said.

“Maybe less is more,” she said. “Maybe live is not always right.”

Amanpour criticized the town hall’s audience, chosen by CNN because they were Republicans or independents who plan to vote in the 2024 Republican primary.

Citing the precedents of past candidate debates or forums, CNN should have insisted “that our invited guests behave themselves — no hooting, no hollering, no jeering, no cheering.”

“I can only hope that your trust in us might have been shaken but not shattered, that you believe that we can survive and rebuild that trust,” she said.

A spokesman for Licht did not immediately return messages for comment. In an internal call with CNN staff members last week, Licht noted that people in the town hall audience represented a large swath of America.

“The mistake the media made in the past is ignoring that those people exist,” he said. “Just like you cannot ignore that President Trump exists.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Luciano
Richlands police officer charged with ten counts of child porn
Raekwon Alston
One arrested in McDonald’s shooting in Rocky Mount
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lamir Alleyne (left) and Shyhiem Council (right)
One man shot, two in custody in Rocky Mount
Forrest Schmidt, Jaquan Henry, Isaiah Oden
One arrested, two others sought after Atlantic Beach motel robbery

Latest News

Magnolia Arts Center presents An Inspector Calls
Magnolia Arts Center presents An Inspector Calls
FILE - This Sept. 24, 2018 booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections...
Remains of Georgia woman identified, confirmed as serial killer’s 1977 victim
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives to talk to reporters at the...
Top Senate Democrat: Congress ‘must move quickly’ on artificial intelligence legislation
NC by Train
NC by Train adds more trains and times
Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges