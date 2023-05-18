CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Firefighters rescued 15 workers while two remain unaccounted for after a massive fire broke out at a south Charlotte construction site Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters were called to Liberty Row Drive to battle the fire. That is in the area of South Park Mall.

Aerial footage of the large fire in SouthPark on Thursday morning

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said over 90 firefighters responded after several calls began coming in at 9 a.m. Ultimately, five alarms were called.

Johnson said one of those rescued was a crane operator who had minor injuries. He added the construction foreman confirmed the two unaccounted-for workers.

Medic said paramedics remain on the scene and continue to provide support to firefighters. Per Charlotte Fire, the reunification site will be at the police sky tower near Nordstrom’s at 4400 Sharon Road.

According to the chief, it was a fast-moving fire that climbed to temperatures well over 2,000 degrees.

“The fire moved very rapidly,” Johnson said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said roads are closed in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive due to fire crews on the scene.

Drivers should avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. CMPD is asking that drivers avoid Liberty Row Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street and Barclay Downs Drive until further notice.

View from the sky of the fire in the South Park area. #Charlotte



As a precautionary measure, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said all students and staff will stay inside with doors and windows closed to minimize exposure to smoke. The district also stated that road closures could impact transportation routes home. A full list of impacted bus routes and schools can be found here.

Johnson said there were a number of nearby rooftop fires due to the embers and the size and volume of the construction site fire.

He added that a number of investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

