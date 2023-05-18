Carolina Hurricanes take on game one of Eastern Conference final

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A week after winning a second-round NHL playoff series, the Carolina Hurricanes take on an opponent from the Sunshine State.

The Carolina Hurricanes closed out the New Jersey Devils last Thursday night. Now, a week later, the Canes face the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference final for round three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game one is at 8 p.m. tonight at PNC Arena.

