Carolina Hurricanes take on game one of Eastern Conference final
Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A week after winning a second-round NHL playoff series, the Carolina Hurricanes take on an opponent from the Sunshine State.
The Carolina Hurricanes closed out the New Jersey Devils last Thursday night. Now, a week later, the Canes face the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference final for round three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Game one is at 8 p.m. tonight at PNC Arena.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.