Carolina Hurricanes take on game one of Eastern Conference final

Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) celebrates his overtime goal against the New Jersey...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) celebrates his overtime goal against the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A week after winning a second-round NHL playoff series, the Carolina Hurricanes take on an opponent from the Sunshine State.

The Carolina Hurricanes closed out the New Jersey Devils last Thursday night. Now, a week later, the Canes face the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference final for round three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game one is at 8 p.m. tonight at PNC Arena.

Riverside-Martin boys tennis wins program’s first regional title in its history
Riverside-Martin Tennis wins Regional Title
