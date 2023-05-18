Atlantic Beach police release video related to murder of Apex man

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement is releasing video evidence this morning related to the stabbing of a man who was murdered last summer in Atlantic Beach.

According to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, Randy Miller was stabbed once in the left chest.

The 65-year-old Apex man was stabbed to death in the early morning hours back on August 29th in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.

The autopsy said the six-inch deep knife wound went through the left 6th rib and into the man’s heart.

Authorities say three people were spotted breaking into a vehicle shortly before the murder and then seen leaving in a four-door Infiniti.

A $55,000 reward from Atlantic Beach and the Governor’s Office remains available.

Miller’s murder was the first in ten years for Atlantic Beach and only the third in the town’s history.

The press conference releasing the video is at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523 or Crimestoppers at (252) 726-4636.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.