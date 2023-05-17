Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Coastal Rain Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cold fronts this time of year don’t bring big drops in temperatures, but they do still bring in lower humidity. Humidity stays low through Thursday before increasing on Friday and the rest of the weekend. Temperatures make it to the 50s for most overnight under partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase on Thursday even though we stay dry.

Rain moves in early Friday and lingers for most of the day. Areas along the coast and Outer Banks may see 1-2″ on Friday alone. Inland areas will see rain but it shouldn’t amount to what we’re expecting for the coast. For areas along and east of US 17, expect ponding on roads and areas of standing water as the rain piles up. The only flooding we’re concerned about is coastal flooding from windy onshore winds. Gusts could get up to 35 mph.

Any showers on Saturday shouldn’t be very disruptive or add more to our totals. A cold front arrives Sunday and we’ll once again have to watch for a few loud storms. Widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely at this point. Cold front late Sunday brings in another wave of low humidity for early next week!

