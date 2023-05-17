Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 52 years for Texas boy’s death

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Theresa Raye...
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Theresa Raye Balboa. On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Balboa agreed to a 52-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in the 2021 death of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old son, whose body she had kept hidden in a storage unit before it was discovered in an East Texas hotel, according to prosecutors. During a court hearing, Balboa pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Samuel Olson. Her plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors, who reduced the charge against her from capital murder to murder.(Houston Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman on Wednesday agreed to a 52-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in the 2021 death of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old Houston son, whose body she had kept hidden in a storage unit before it was discovered in an East Texas hotel, according to prosecutors.

During a court hearing, Theresa Balboa, 31, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Samuel Olson. Her plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors, who reduced the charge against her from capital murder to murder.

“This woman robbed the world of a little boy with a big smile and bright future, and there is no prison sentence long enough for someone like her,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

Anthony Osso, Balboa’s attorney, said his client will be eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.

“She didn’t want to put the victim’s family through a trial, nor did she want to risk dying in prison ultimately. She has some light at the end of the tunnel with this alternative,” Osso said in a telephone interview following the hearing.

Balboa did not say anything during Wednesday’s court hearing.

Sarah Olson, Samuel’s mother, disagreed with the prison sentence Balboa received.

“Today she admitted to what she did, for 52 years and the chance of parole in 26. My son did not even get six years of life and she still gets a chance at one? This is not justice,” Sarah Olson told reporters after the hearing.

Andy Kahan, the director of victim services and advocacy for Crime Stoppers of Houston, said he and others will fight any efforts to release Balboa on parole

“And 26 years from now, God forbid, we’ll be there and make sure that she never breathes free air again,” Kahan said.

Prosecutors said Balboa, who had been dating Samuel’s father, had been watching the boy in her suburban Houston apartment when she hit him with a “blunt object” on May 12, 2021. Samuel would have turned 6 on May 29, 2021.

Neither the weapon used to kill the boy nor a motive for his death were ever determined, according to prosecutors.

Balboa reported Samuel missing on May 27, 2021, initially claiming the boy’s mother and a man who presented himself as a police officer had taken the boy. Samuel’s parents had been involved in a bitter custody battle since filing for divorce in January 2020.

Authorities said Samuel’s body was kept in a bathtub at Balboa’s apartment until she and her roommate put it in a plastic tote and hid it in a storage unit. The body was later moved to a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston.

Balboa’s roommate and a friend who helped her move the body to the motel in Jasper were each charged with evidence tampering counts.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Lamir Alleyne (left) and Shyhiem Council (right)
One man shot, two in custody in Rocky Mount
Goldsboro police is looking for Dozier.
Goldsboro police looking for missing teen girl
Greenville woman celebrates $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot win
Elizabeth City Police Department considers Cedeno armed and dangerous.
Elizabeth City murder suspect nabbed in Virginia

Latest News

The Humane Society says a total of 114 dogs were found living in grim conditions.
More than 100 dogs seized from Hertford County breeder
FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver.
Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court