WEATHER WEDNESDAY: How does LIGHTNING form?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Have you ever looked up to the sky during a storm to see a massive bolt of lightning and wondered how does that form? Well, the WITN WEATHER TEAM has you covered...

STEP #1: The cloud is negatively charged and the ground is positively charged. As per the “Law of Attraction” basics, negatively charged electrons are attracted to positively charged electrons. With that being said, the negatively charged electrons from the cloud will start to “travel” downward towards the positively charged electrons on the ground.

LIGHTNING #1 (WITN)

STEP #2: As the negatively charged electrons from the cloud “travel” down to the positively charged electrons on the ground, the opposite charges begin to attract each other. The positively charged electrons from the ground will begin to inch upward towards the negatively charged electrons from the cloud.

LIGHTNING #2 (WITN)

STEP #3: When the negatively charged electrons from the cloud and the positively charged electrons from the ground “meet” it allows for a rather powerful electrical current to flow.

LIGHTNING #3 (WITN)

STEP #4: When the positively charged electrons from the ground “travel” up the electrical current to the negatively charged cloud, this “return stroke” tends to be visible and travels at the speed of 60,000 mi/sec.

LIGHTNING #4 (WITN)

STEP #5: This process may be repeated numerous times along the same path and this is where you see the flicker or “lightning bolt.”

LIGHTNING #5 (WITN)

NOTE: STEP #1 through STEP #5 can be done in less than a second. (That’s pretty fast!)

LIGHTNING #6 (WITN)

And yes, there are different types of LIGHTNING! Take a look at the graphic below for those details and to find out which are the most common:

LIGHTNING TYPES (WITN)

THANK YOU so much to our amazing viewers for submitting the below pictures of LIGHTNING from all across Eastern North Carolina through WITN’s “Camera Camera”...

LIGHTNING IN FARMVILLE, N.C. (COURTEST: HEATHER LANCASTER) (WITN)

LIGHTNING IN GREENVILLE, N.C (COURTESY: RON BLAKE) (WITN)

