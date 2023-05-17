Teacher of the Week: Carol Larsen

Advertise With Us
Teacher of the Week: Carol Larson
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s WITN Teacher of the Week is Carol Larsen.

Larsen is a second-grade teacher at Sand Ridge Elementary and has been teaching students at the school for 16 years.

However, Larsen has been an educator for over 30 years. Colleges at Sand Ridge say her leadership is positive and inspiring for all in the school community, and she is always prepared as she takes time to get to know her students so she can find ways for them to be successful.

Jacob Mabry, principal of the elementary school, says former students are regular visitors to her classroom.

