Special Olympics torch passes through Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement officers here in the East are raising awareness for people with disabilities.

In 1981 six officers from Kansas carried a torch into a high school with no idea their movement would make such an impact.

“It’s just a way for the community and for us to be a part of something that has been going on for so long was such a rich history and legacy,” said Valour Richardson, the Caswell Center Director.

The Special Olympics Torch, also known as the Flame of Hope, is carried by law enforcement all over the nation, with a stop in Kinston.

Kinston law enforcement ran almost three miles down West Vernon Ave to the Caswell center, all in support of the Special Olympics.

“It’s near and dear to our hearts since we have the Caswell Center right here in our own backyard,” said Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Lenoir County teamed up on Tuesday, with some help from Caswell residents all working to keep each other motivated, Showing that anything is achievable through teamwork.

“When one runner starting to get tired, we go pass the torch on to another runner and then at the very end, we have somebody holding the flag, so you’ll have a torch and a flag, and we’re gonna run all the way to the Caswell center and as we come in there some of the residents are athletes will join the run,” said Goyette.

“It’s very important for people to support us in the community and then, in turn, that way, they’re able to see our residents when were put about in the community with them, so it’s just a partnership and we don’t want to seem like were isolated ya know we are apart of the community,” said Richardson.

There’s another torch run in Craven County on May 17th. With the final run for 2023 taking place in Raleigh on June 2nd. The law enforcement torch run has raised over 900 million dollars since the start of the movement.

