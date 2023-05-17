Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain and Gusty Breezes

Rain chances return on Friday
WITN First Alert Forecast 5-17-2023
By Russell James
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a few lingering showers Wednesday morning along the coast, eastern NC will go quiet through Thursday. We’ll be in and out of clouds at times but rain should stay away until late week. Highs stay in the 70s but overnight temperatures may be as low as the low 50s for a night or two.

Rain chances will return on Friday as an area of low pressure tracks just offshore of the North Carolina coast. Right now the best chances of rain are running east of highway 17 on Friday, but those chances may move further inland depending on the track of the low.

As the low approaches Eastern NC, it may intensify, leading to quicker surface convergence leading to heavy rain.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

