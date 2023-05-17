Advertise With Us
Richlands police officer charged with ten counts of child porn

Gabriel Luciano
Gabriel Luciano(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police officer has been charged in a child porn investigation.

Officer Gabrial Luciano with the Richlands Police Department was arrested last Thursday on ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The 39-year-old Luciano’s arrest came after an investigation by the SBI. They said their investigation began last month after getting a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Luciano was released Sunday after posting a $300,000 bond.

WITN has reached out to Richlands to see how long Luciano has been a police officer with them and whether any change has happened with his job in light of his arrest.

