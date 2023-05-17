Prices drop at supermarkets in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You may have noticed prices are a little lower at the supermarket these days. And some shoppers in the east are breathing a sigh of relief.

A dozen eggs are now $1.39. That price was unheard of just last month and shopper Patricia Conner has taken notice.

“I paid four something because I searched around to find the lower price, when I saw them like $7.00, I was like woo I remember when these eggs being like a dollar and something so I would search around, and then I found some for like four, 4.99,” says Conner.

If you’ve done any grocery shopping lately, you probably got a pleasant surprise just like Conner.

The price of food at grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly in Greenville is cheaper than it’s been since March.

According to data from The Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost is down on eggs and many categories including meats, vegetables and dairy products. The drop in prices is the first since September of 2020. They say the overall prices are lower nationwide but by only a fraction of about 2 percent.

Shoppers like Jackie Edwards say she has noticed the change, but it’s only a drop in the bucket to some.

“It’s getting outrageous, everything, food is going up, cost of living is going up, but pay rates aren’t and it’s hard on single parents, individual families to survive,” says Edwards.

For others though the lower prices are a trend shoppers say they hope will continue.

“To God be the glory, amen, I’m truly grateful amen. That means we get to get more eggs. So I’m grateful amen” says Conner.

Experts blame the higher prices earlier this year on a number of factors including the avian flu, extreme weather conditions and the war in Ukraine.

