Pitt County BOE approves metal detectors in schools

By Justin Lundy
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school district in the east will be using metal detectors in the fall but only a select number of schools will actually have them.

During a special meeting on Monday, the Pitt County Board of Education voted unanimously to spend nearly $450,000 on 25 new metal detectors. Board member James Tripp says they won’t be placed in elementary schools.

“Not all of the schools,” Tripp said. “It’s in our high schools and middle schools. We’re looking forward to getting more down the road depending on funding.”

Tripp says one reason behind the decision was the number of weapons found in the high schools and middle schools compared to the elementary schools.

Keith Dudley whose child attends Lakeforest Elementary School disagrees.

“The school that my daughter goes to has had many weapon threats,” Dudley said. “So I don’t see why they wouldn’t put them in elementary schools.

Though Dudley understands that the budget can’t cover everything, he hopes metal detectors are placed in elementary schools sooner rather than later.

Tripp also says that every school in Pitt County has a school resource officer, and having metal detectors in elementary schools is a top priority moving forward.

The metal detectors will be installed over the summer and will also be used at sporting events.

