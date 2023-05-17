Advertise With Us
People in the East react to Governor Cooper’s Veto of controversial abortion bill

By Merit Morgan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People in the East are voicing their opinions following Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a controversial abortion bill.

“Honestly, if you’re going to have lawmakers make that decision, it should be a group of women,” says Greenville Resident, Karius Morris.

The legislation would ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, down from the current 20 week restriction, leaving some Eastern Carolina Residents with mixed opinions.

Morris says, “I can’t be 100% because I’m not a woman but I believe people should have the freedom to do whatever they please. Yes, you can make laws and make rules. That’s in every culture, everywhere, rules and things you have to abide by but at the same time, it should be an option for the woman to do what she wants.”

Meanwhile, Beaufort County Resident, Tyauna Boyd believes all children are a gift and is pleased with the potential 12-week restriction. “I believe that women should not get abortions. children are a gift and if god gives you the ability to have children, I think you should go through with it.”

For Morris – he feels abortion rights come down to being a basic American freedom.

“I just hope that as we say in the pledge of allegiance, home of the free and land of the brave, you allow people to make their own decisions.”

Since Republicans hold a supermajority, they will likely successfully override the Cooper’s veto.

Although the vote is being made today, it’s not likely a decision will be made until later today.

