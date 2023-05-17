Advertise With Us
Onslow County Schools meeting again to discuss redistricting high schools

Onslow County Schools discussing high school redistricting tonight
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school district is discussing the redistricting of two high schools.

Onslow County Schools is looking to alleviate capacity issues at Dixon High School, by potentially redistricting students to Southwest High School for the 2024-2025 school year.

At the moment, Dixon High School’s population is well above the 957 students it was modified to hold, according to Onslow County officials.

The second of two public meetings will be held tonight in the Dixon High School Auditorium at 6 p.m.

