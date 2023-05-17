One arrested, two others sought after Atlantic Beach motel robbery

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one coastal town have made one arrest and are looking for two others wanted for an armed robbery.

Atlantic Beach police said the robbery happened early Monday at the Sandpiper Motel on Fort Macon Road.

Officers were able to stop and arrest the driver of a vehicle leaving the area, but two others got away.

Forrest Schmidt was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen goods. He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Isaiah Oden and Jaquan Henry on conspiracy charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oden or Henry should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523.

