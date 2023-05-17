NTSB: Pilot lost engine power as plane approached PGV

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The pilot of a small plane that crashed 12 days ago said his aircraft began losing engine power as it approached the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The Piper PA-28 went down just short of the airport runway near the Tar River. The pilot, 24-year-old Harley Talley, and passenger, 21-year-old Alissa Walker, both had to be hoisted to a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter because of where the plane crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report of the crash this afternoon.

It says Talley said when they were about 10 miles from the airport, at about 4,000 feet, he noticed a gradual loss of engine power. The pilot told investigators he tried to add power with the throttle, but there was no response.

The report says Talley performed other measures that were not successful and that the engine continued “to rapidly lose RPM before it finally stopped producing all power.”

The NTSB said the pilot tried to glide the aircraft to the airport but landed about a 1/4 of a mile short of the runway.

A final report on the crash is expected later this year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.