New monthly market coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today the city of Greenville will begin a monthly market that will feature a variety of local eastern North Carolina vendors.

The market at the Town Common will take place at the park’s pedestrian bridge and will include artists, crafters, farmers, and more.

A food truck will also be there for attendees to enjoy.

The market at the town common will take place today from 5 to 8 p.m. and then will return on a monthly basis.

