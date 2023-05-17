Advertise With Us
Partial road closure today in downtown New Bern

The city posted a map to show where the road closure Tuesday in relation to the construction project.(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A small part of downtown New Bern streets are closed today for construction.

The City of New Bern says a small portion of the 400 block of Pollock Street and the sidewalk area is closed today while a private contractor uses a crane.

The city says roadblocks and detour signs are posted. WITN is told the contractor will work as efficiently as possible in order to reopen the area quickly.

