Partial road closure today in downtown New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A small part of downtown New Bern streets are closed today for construction.

The City of New Bern says a small portion of the 400 block of Pollock Street and the sidewalk area is closed today while a private contractor uses a crane.

The city says roadblocks and detour signs are posted. WITN is told the contractor will work as efficiently as possible in order to reopen the area quickly.

