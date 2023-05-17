Man wanted for Wallace vehicle break-ins

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town hope you can help them track down a man who broke into three vehicles early Saturday.

Wallace police today released surveillance photos of the man who tried to make purchases at the Wallace Walmart with credit cards that were stolen from the vehicles.

The break-ins happened in the area of Wallace Urgent Care.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a medical mask. He was driving what appeared to be a black Chevy Equinox, police said.

Anyone with information on the man should call Wallace police at 910-285-2126.

