J.H. Rose powers back to top South Brunswick and advance to state playoffs fourth round

Area scores for state round three are included in article
Rose moves on past South Brunswick
Rose moves on past South Brunswick(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose baseball team trailed multiple times but came back and beat South Brunswick 14-8 in the state 3A baseball playoffs third round on Tuesday night in Greenville.

The Rampants trailed 8-6 before they got a big fifth inning to roll on to victory. Rose will host Northern Nash in the next round on Friday night.

