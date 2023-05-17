The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is not accepting dog or cat owner surrenders

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is full, putting a pause on all dog and cat owner surrenders.

“We have 150 animals that we are responsible for. At our facility, we have 19 dog runs, 30 cat cages, and 2 catteries so those spaces are full,” says Director, Shelby Jolly.

Jolly says a big reason they are full is that adoptions tend to go down during the summer months as people are traveling more.

The issue of not having enough space isn’t just affecting ENC.

Jolly says, “We don’t have room for animals being born or the animals that are already here and that’s really an issue that rescues and shelters are having across North Carolina and the United States as a whole.”

This is why Jolly says it’s important for pet owners to rehome their animals instead of surrendering them. “I really encourage the public to keep in mind that yes, they took an animal in but that is also taking space from another animal. I highly encourage people who are wanting to surrender their own pets, to rehome instead of surrendering.”

She says that will keep animals from going through hard and impactful transitions.

“We’re really trying to keep pets and people together as a whole and then if it does come down to rehoming, trying to do that home to home so that they don’t have to that transition since everywhere is so full right now,” says Community Engagement Director, Morgan May.

The pause in intakes is expected to last through the summer as those months are hard on humane societies in general with families traveling and not taking in any new family members.

