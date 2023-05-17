Advertise With Us
Havelock man arrested for collecting and sharing child pornagraphy

Macintosh was arrested and placed in the Craven County jail after authorities say he was exploiting minors.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies here in the east have arrested a man they say was caught exploiting children.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the Havelock Police Department say they arrested David Macintosh after investigating a tip they got on May 12 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Havelock man is charged with 16 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 16 felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to authorities.

Officials say Macintosh is responsible for distributing multiple files that contain child pornography after searching a home at 146 Villiage Court right next door to Roger New Bell Tech Academy.

Macintosh is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

