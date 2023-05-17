Havelock man arrested for collecting and sharing child pornagraphy
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies here in the east have arrested a man they say was caught exploiting children.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the Havelock Police Department say they arrested David Macintosh after investigating a tip they got on May 12 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The Havelock man is charged with 16 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 16 felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to authorities.
Officials say Macintosh is responsible for distributing multiple files that contain child pornography after searching a home at 146 Villiage Court right next door to Roger New Bell Tech Academy.
Macintosh is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1,000,000 bond.
