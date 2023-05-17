Advertise With Us
Greenville cyclists to participate in National Ride of Silence

(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today cyclists will take part in an international bike ride to remember those killed or injured in bicycle accidents.

The Greenville portion of the National Ride of Silence will take place for the eighteenth time today.

Cyclists will complete a 10-mile ride on some of Greenville’s busiest streets to draw attention to cycling.

The event hopes to raise awareness of the increasing need for safer, inclusive, and accessible streets for all.

The ride of silence will begin at The Bicycle Company on Clark Street at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

