Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Goldsboro police is looking for Dozier.
Goldsboro police looking for missing teen girl
Elizabeth City Police Department considers Cedeno armed and dangerous.
Elizabeth City murder suspect nabbed in Virginia
Greenville woman celebrates $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot win
Lamir Alleyne (left) and Shyhiem Council (right)
One man shot, two in custody in Rocky Mount

Latest News

A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
The city posted a map to show where the road closure Tuesday in relation to the construction...
Partial road closure today in downtown New Bern
FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say
Greenville cyclists to participate in National Ride of Silence