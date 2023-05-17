First Alert Weather Day: Potential coastal flooding for Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Your WITN Weather Team has determined that Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential to see rainfall totals that surpass 1.5″ in under 24-hours for parts of Eastern North Carolina.

This amount of rainfall could lead to flooding specifically east and along the Hwy-17 corridor.

The storms will begin to arrive shortly after midnight on Friday along the Crystal Coast then move North-Northeast towards Virginia Beach.

The Crystal Coast through the Southern Outer Banks and Pamlico Sound are likely to see the heaviest rainfall will occur in the morning hours.

Then by the time we get to early afternoon, the Sounds and Outer Banks will experience the heaviest rainfall.

By the evening, the heaviest rain will be moving out of our northern counties and pushing into Virginia.

Also, we could see wind gusts up to 40-mph during the day as well as sustained winds up to 20-mph predominately from the east then later changing to the north.

Please note that the times listed above are subject to change as we get closer Friday.

