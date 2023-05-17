Fields of Faith to bring student athletes together

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A program is uniting student athletes across the nation in the name of faith.

While the movement is nationwide, you can join it locally by heading to South Central High School this Friday, May 19h.

From 6-8 p.m., you can enjoy an evening of music, speakers and food.

Fields of Faith uses the common bond of athletics to further the message of Jesus Christ.

There are other opportunities for students to stay in touch with fellow athletes of faith.

Those interested can look into the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

