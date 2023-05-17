Advertise With Us
Ferry Division starts up passenger service next week

The passenger ferry began operating Tuesday.
The passenger ferry began operating Tuesday.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The Ocracoke Express is returning for travel for it’s sixth season.

The North Carolina Ferry Division says the passenger ferry between Ocracoke and Hatteras resumes on Tuesday and will remain operational until September 29.

The ferry can hold up to 129 passengers on three round trips daily. It will depart from Hatteras at 9:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. and then return from Ocracoke Village at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

One-way fares are $7.50, with an additional $1 charge for bicycles. Children under three that can share a seat with an adult can ride for free.

“We’re thrilled to embark on another season of service for the Ocracoke Express,” said Harold Thomas, director of the Ferry Division. “The passenger ferry has been really popular for a lot of people who want to enjoy a day or even a few days in one of North Carolina’s true gems, Ocracoke.”

The ride will be 70 minutes. Passengers going to Ocracoke Village will have a free tram operated by Hyde County.

