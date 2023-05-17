EC Scholars renamed to reflect $30 million gift

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s scholars program will have a name change after a large sum was donated.

ECU Chancellor Phillip Rogers announced that the EC Scholars program will be renamed after a sizeable $30 million donation was given. The program will now be known as the Brinkley-Lane Scholars to honor that gift.

The group, Robert and Amy Brinkley from the class of 1978 and Patrick and Lynn Lane from the class of 1967 donated the $30 million as a group.

The program represents the most prestigious award program offered by the university.

“Robert and Amy Brinkley and Pat and Lynn Lane have sustained ECU with unwavering devotion, and today they have joined together in a commitment, which will be the cornerstone of the university’s continued success and standard of excellence,” Rogers said. “We are humbled by their dedication to ECU and overwhelmed by their generosity. It is our honor to recognize their historic support by renaming the EC Scholars program the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program.”

The impact of the two families’ lifetime donation will be immediately impactful to the Honors College, the university said.

